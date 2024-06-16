DHSK College Celebrates 79th Foundation Day with Lecture on Assam’s Neighborhood Dynamics

DIBRUGARH: “The people of Assam enjoy an amazing multi-layered neighbourhood extending from the Northeastern Region to the whole of Southeast Asia and beyond. The need of the hour, however, is to prepare the students to take full advantage of the emerging socio-economic and geo- strategic developments in Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific,” Nagaland University Chancellor and eminent journalist Dr Samudra Gupta Kashyap said on Saturday.

Delivering the Lakshmiprasad Dutta Memorial lecture on the occasion of the 79th foundation day celebration of DHSK College, Dr Kashyap spoke on the theme “Assam’s Amazing Neighbourhood”, also dwelt at length on the emerging geo-strategic developments in the region, and called upon the academia to orient the students accordingly.

Dr. Kashyap highlighted the uniqueness of the Assamese language, and said it has peculiar a glory, a magic, where an even a single letter can represent a sentence. The 79th foundation day of the historic Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi College was inaugurated by Nagaland University Professor Samudra Gupta Kashyap as the chief guest.

He delivered a thought- provoking lecture on ‘Assam’s Amazing Neighbourhood’ in memory of the founding Vice-Principal of the college, Dr. Laxmi Prasad Dutta. “We are neighbours who depend on each other, whether it is in terms of transportation, economic dependence or linguistic relations,” he said. He emphasized on the National Education Policy-2020, saying it is essential to educate the students about how much the relationship with our neighbours can benefit us and that we can move towards development by relying on each other.

The programme started with the flag hoisting by the president of the governing body Abhimanyu Baruah. The event was moderated by Professor Dr. Trishna Duawara Kalita and the welcome speech was delivered by the Principal of the college Dr. Sashi Kanta Saikia. The solemn ceremony was inaugurated by BCPL Chief General Manager Alok Baruah. In his inaugural address, Baruah said that the college has made great progress in the field of education in the last 78 years. He said the college is continuing to move forward in every direction.

At the event special guest, Dr. Bhupender Kumar Som, Director, GNIOT, Noida said, “We are living in an era when the growth rate is at an all-time high. “There is no shortage of talent in the present era, but there is a shortage of employability. It is essential that higher education institutions take appropriate steps in this regard.”

The programme was welcomed by Professor Dr. Chandana Goswami, Convener of the Foundation Day Celebration Committee. The ‘Ashwini Charan Chowdhury Memorial Award-2024’ is presented to Dr. Samudra Gupta Kashyap, Chancellor of Nagaland University, in memory of Ashwini Charan Chowdhury, first Secretary of the College Governing Body and Dr. Laxmi Prasad Dutta Memorial Award to Bidisha Malia, the best student of the college. A beautiful documentary on the college was screened at the function. A memorandum of understanding was signed between DHS Kanoi College and Sabdarupa Sangeet Vidyalaya at the function.

The event was attended by Vice-Principal of the college Dr. Priya Dev Goswami, Academic Coordinator Dr. Mridul Sarma, IQAC Coordinator Dr. Anup Jyoti Bharali, Rupananda Dutta on behalf of Dr. Laxmi Prasad Dutta’s family and several senior citizens of Dibrugarh city, many educated people, former and present faculty members of the college. There were hundreds of students and employees in attendance.

Also Read: Assam: Programme on menstrual hygiene held at Sakhumatha TE Model School, Biswanath Chariali

Also Watch: