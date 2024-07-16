Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti Files FIR Against Minister Atul Bora Over Alleged Animal Cruelty During Floods

Golaghat: Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti lodged an FIR against Agriculture and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora at Golaghat Police Station on Sunday.

In the FIR, the general secretary-in-charge, Hirak Jyoti Saikia, said that animals have suffered a lot during the flood situation in Golaghat district due to lack of food and medicines. The department concerned was found to have failed to eliminate the problems. In this situation unauthorized for animal treatment, the minister, Atul Bora, was seen giving injections to animals at an animal shelter camp in the presence of veterinary doctors. Reacting to this issue, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti condemned the acts of Minister Atul Bora, which have been beyond the Animals Act. The organization appealed to register the FIR against the Agriculture minister, Atul Bora, under the Assam Cattle Preservation Act 2022 (amendment) and the Prevention Cruelty to Animals Act 1960.

