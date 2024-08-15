Nationally-acclaimed artist Chandra Kamal Gogoi passes away at Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital

LAKHIMPUR: Nationally-acclaimed artist Chandra Kamal Gogoi, who hailed from Lakhimpur district is no more. He breathed his last on Tuesday morning at Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital. He succumbed to old age ailments. He was 78. Gogoi was a distinguished artist, renowned for his exceptional talent in fine arts and a descendent of Assam’s legendary Ahom hero Lachit Borphukan. He graduated from the prestigious Shanti Niketan of West Bengal. Gogoi founded Kala Niketan, a fine arts school in North Lakhimpur. He also made significant contributions by designing postal stamps for the Department of Posts. He was highly appreciated by APJ Abdul Kalam, the former president of India, for his unique talent in fine arts. As a gesture of appreciation, President Kalam gifted Gogoi a Luna moped, which remained as a cherished possession with him. Gogoi was honoured with the prestigious Bishnu Prasad Rabha Award by the Government of Assam for his lifelong dedication and contributions to the field of art. A shradhanjali programme was held at Kala Niketan, wherein public representatives of various organization and institutions, individuals paid him last homage. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and host of relatives.

