Union Minister Dr. L. Murugan Reviews Progress of Flagship Schemes in Chirang District

KOKRAJHAR: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr L Murugan on Friday, reviewed the status and progress of flagship schemes from both state and central governments in Chirang district. He expressed satisfaction with the overall progress made and offered valuable suggestions for the timely completion of all the ongoing schemes, emphasizing the need to maintain quality in accordance with the guidelines.

During a review meeting held in the conference hall of the DC office in Chirang, Minister Dr. L. Murugan conveyed optimism about the region’s development. He encouraged the participants with a vision to further advance the development of Northeast India, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts and effective implementation of schemes and initiatives.

The meeting focused on evaluating the current status of key departments, including Panchayat and Rural Development, Education (Elementary and Secondary), National Social Assistance Program, Public Health Engineering (PHE), Health and Family Welfare, Agriculture, Public Works Department (PWD), Social Welfare, Food and Civil Supply, Industries and Commerce, and Fisheries, among others.

A thorough review was conducted on various schemes such as Nijut Moina, Vidyanjali, PM Poshan, and irrigation schemes. Discussions also covered NABARD, Orunodoi, the One District One Product initiative, and several other programmes. Flagship schemes like Mission Bhumiputra, Amrit Brikshya Andolon, Assam Sanskritik Mahasangram, and Khel Maharan were also assessed.

The meeting was attended by Lok Sabha MP Joyanta Basumatary, Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary, Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Dhananjay Basumatary, District Commissioner of Chirang P. Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Additional District Commissioners, SDO Civil of Bijni Kriti Chachra and other departmental heads.

