Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Kamrup launches 15-day training for agri-input dealers

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A 15-day training programme for agri-input dealers has been organized by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kamrup, under a joint initiative of Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, and the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM). The programme commenced on February 9 at the KVK campus in Kahikuchi.

A total of 58 representatives—one each from the Board of Directors of women Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) across 19 districts of Assam—have been selected to participate in the training. The inaugural session was graced by Nripen Das, Director of Horticulture, Government of Assam, and Dhruvajyoti Gogoi, State Project Director of ASRLM, as chief guests. Distinguished guests included Dr. Dhirendra Nath Kalita, Director of CBO and Chief Scientist, and Manabendra Nath Sharma, Senior Official of the Agriculture Department, Government of Assam.

Dr. Sonmoina Bhuyan, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK, Kamrup, delivered the welcome address and highlighted the objectives of the training programme. Arup Kumar Sharma is serving as the Course Director, while Madhusmita Deka is the Course Coordinator. The inaugural session was conducted by Arup Kumar Sharma, and the vote of thanks was delivered by Madhusmita Deka.

Also Read: Haflong: Awareness programme organized by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dima Hasao