Sibsagar Commerce College Former Students Honor Retired Principal Dipali Chaliha in Heartfelt Ceremony

SIVASAGAR: A deeply emotional and heartfelt ceremony took place in Sivasagar as a group of former students gathered to honour their beloved teacher, Dipali Chaliha, the retired principal of Sibsagar Commerce College on Sunday. The event, held at Chaliha’s residence, highlighted the enduring bond between the revered educator and her students, many of whom became nostalgic as they expressed their profound respect, gratitude, and admiration.

Dipali Chaliha, aged 86, is a distinguished figure in the Sivasagar district, known for her significant contributions as an educator and social worker. She is the wife of late Seuj Konwar Parag Chaliha. The event was organized by alumni from the 1976 batch, along with other former students of Sibsagar Commerce College, and was attended by several prominent citizens and individuals of the district.

The ceremony commenced with a welcome speech by Barnali Gogoi, followed by a programme conducted by journalist Enamuddin Ahmed. Throughout the event, a series of speakers, including retired professors Dr Asna Chetia and Snehomoyee Hazarika, Dr Prabuddha Prasad Chetia, Rajiv Phukan and others shared their heartfelt memories and reflections, each echoing the profound impact Chaliha had on their lives.

The ceremony concluded with a token of appreciation presented by Dipali Chaliha’s son Saurav Chaliha. In her acceptance speech, Dipali Chaliha reminisced about the challenges she faced during the early days of establishing Sibsagar Commerce College and expressed her happiness at seeing her former students. “It is heartening to see all of you here today,” she remarked. “Establishing the college near Sivasagar Tank was a difficult task, but seeing that people remember and appreciate those efforts makes me feel content. I was saddened by the current situation of the college, but today, seeing that my former students still hold me in their thoughts, I am filled with joy and pride. This event has given me the courage and strength to keep going, and that courage will keep me alive for many more years.”

