Demow: National Space Day 2024 Celebrated with Enthusiasm at Nahat Joymoti M V School

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Aryabhata Science Centre, Demow Block, in association with Bhagya Lakshmi Anchalik Sishu Kalyan Kendra, an NGO in the Nahat Joymoti M V School near Demow, the National Space Day 2024 was organized on Friday. Bimal Robidas, coordinator of Aryabhata Science Centre, Demow Block anchored the programme. Mrinal Ranjan Gogoi, retired science teacher was present in the programme as resource person and spoke in the programme. In the programme Anjana Uzir, Headmistress of Nahat Joymoti MV School, Sunil Sungrung, secretary of Bhagy Lakshmi Anchalik Sishu Kalyan Kendra, an NGO and the teachers of the school were present.

