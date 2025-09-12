Kshemeshwar Hazarika Memorial Trust awards meritorious students

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Kshemeshwar Hazarika Memorial Trust, formed in memory of Kshemeshwar Hazarika of Pakabangipara near here, on Wednesday awarded meritorious student Lipika Baruah, who secured the highest marks (86.6 percent) in the HS final examination from Dahi HS School, the Kshemeshwar Hazarika Educational Merit Award. In a function conducted by Ganesh Dutta, Lipika Baruah was presented with a floral gamucha, set of books, letter of citation, and Rs 10,000.00 in cash. On the other hand, Kritika Hazarika and Nibedita Nayan Hazarika, who secured the highest marks in the CBSE’s Class X examination in the Pakabangipara area, were awarded the Kshemeshwar Hazarika Memorial Merit Award, while Akashi Devi, Devahuti Shivam, Kusum Devi, Chiya Sharma, Milli Begum, Garima Deka, and Saniya Siddika were given copies of the Hemkosh dictionary as special encouragement awards.

