Tezpur University pays tribute to Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Tezpur University joined the nation in paying heartfelt tribute to Zubeen Garg, the legendary artiste and cultural icon whose voice touched millions.

In a solemn gathering on campus, students, faculty, and staff members fondly remembered the charismatic persona and extraordinary talent of the beloved singer, popularly known as Zubeen Da. Students rendered some of his evergreen songs, filling the campus with his melodies, while a candlelight march was also held to honour his memory. Various academic departments of the university also offered their tribute to the cultural icon.

“Zubeen is not just a name; he is an emotion. His untimely death leaves a huge void in the cultural landscape of Assam. A true Assamese at heart, he was above caste, creed and religion, and only spread love through his music and life,” said Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University. In honour of the legendary artiste, the university flag was flown at half-mast. The university is observing a period of state mourning in solidarity with the beloved singer. It extended its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers.

