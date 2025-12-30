Kuki Students' Organisation Assam condemns killing of Nomjang youth, demands swift probe

OUR CORRESPONDENT,

HAFLONG: The Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO), Assam, has issued a strong condemnation of the "tragic and unjust" death of Seiminhao Lhangum from Nomjang Village in Mahur, which occurred on December 26, 2025. Describing the incident as a "heinous act," the organization has demanded a fair and time-bound investigation by district authorities and law enforcement.

In a press release dated December 29, KSO Assam expressed outrage over the killing, stating it has "deeply outraged the conscience of the Kuki community and the general public." The group emphasized that such violence is unacceptable in a democratic society and urged stern action against those responsible.

"KSO Assam firmly demands that the district administration and concerned law enforcement agencies initiate a fair, transparent, and time-bound investigation," the release read. It warned against any attempts to suppress facts, delay justice, or shield perpetrators, vowing strong opposition to such efforts.

The organization stood in solidarity with Lhangum's bereaved family and the people of Nomjang Village, pledging to pursue justice through democratic and lawful means. Details of the incident remain unclear, with no official statement yet from the Dima Hasao district administration as of this report.

