KVK Sonitpur Hosts Awareness Programme on Parthenium Management, Includes Cleaning Drive and Expert Talks

Tezpur: A day-long awareness programme on Parthenium Management was organized by KVK, Sonitpur. At the very beginning, a Parthenium cleaning drive was carried out in KVK Sonitpur premises. Parthenium is an invasive weed which has multiple negative impacts – on human and animal health as well as crop yields and biodiversity. Dr. Angana Sarmah, In-charge Head of KVK, Sonitpur addressed the participants at the very onset and gave a brief discussion on Parthenium and its possible impact on environment. Dinku Borah (Subject matter specialist) spoke in details about Parthenium, its source, distribution and management. Also known as carrot weed, white top or congress grass in India, Parthenium is a nuisance on road sides and railway tracks, vacant lands, wastelands, industrial areas, on the sides of open drainage systems and irrigation canals besides invading agricultural crops.

Also Read; Sivasagar Youth arrested for provocative social media post

Also Watch: