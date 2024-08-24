Sivasagar Youth arrested for provocative social media post

SIVASAGAR: Sivasagar is once again in the spotlight, this time due to a social media post supporting ULFA (Independent), which has landed a young man in trouble. In a significant development, the Sivasagar Police has arrested Mondip Gohain, a member of the Bir Lachit Sena, for allegedly posting inflammatory content on social media. The arrest took place on Friday in Cherakapar, Sivasagar.

According to reports, Mondip Gohain, whose home is located in Cherakapar, had recently taken to Facebook to urge the ULFA (Independent) to engage in subversive activities ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations. His post, which drew widespread attention, has raised concerns about the potential for unrest during the festival season.

The Sivasagar Police was quick to act upon the controversial post, leading to Gohain’s arrest. The police are currently investigating the matter further, aiming to understand the extent of Gohain’s connections and the potential impact of his actions.

