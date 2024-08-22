Sonitpur District Hosts AROHAN Interactive Session for Meritorious Students with Keynote Addresses on Time Management, Career Opportunities

Tezpur: Sonitpur district administration in collaboration with Samagra Siksha, Sonitpur organized a special interactive session under AROHAN scheme of the Government of Assam at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office, Sonitpur where a total of 114 meritorious students of Class IX (mentees) from various schools of Sonitpur district took part. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of District Commissioner-cum-chief mentor of the District Deba Kumar Mishra. Addressing the selected students of Class IX for the year 2024-2025 the District Commissioner reiterated the importance of time management and punctuality in the life of every individual especially students. He urged the students to focus on what makes them unique, work on their strengths and work hard in order to achieve their goals. Member of Parliament of Kaziranga HPC Kamakhya Prasad Tasa graced the occasion with this presence and addressing the students mentioned the importance of continuous learning and acquiring varied knowledge.

Gracing the dais MLA of Tezpur LAC Pritiraj Rava urged the students not to lose heart after any failed attempt but to try harder next time and to be an expert in whatever we chose as our field of work. Guest of Honour Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur Barun Purkayastha gave a brief overview of career opportunities that students can look into. He underscored the significance of dreams and the persistent hard work one needs to achieve those dreams. Invited speaker and Retired Professor of Darrang College Purneswar Nath addressed the students on the importance of value and ethics along with academics and the need for a holistic education environment. Chief Executive Officer of Sonitpur Zilla Parishad Karabi Saikia Karan gave an overview of the career opportunities in the civil services. Principal of Darrang College Dr. Palashmoni Saikia enumerated the various and latest career trends and opportunities for the students to consider. A short presentation on NEET preparation was provided by Hirak Jyoti Deka, Co-Founder of PHOTON Classes, Sonitpur. ADC (Education) Kabita Kakati Konwar, Inspector of Schools Prabhat Das along with other officials of the district administration, Education Department and SSA, teachers were part of today’s event.

