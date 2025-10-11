Laboc Health camp draws massive crowd with over 7,700 screenings conducted

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The mega health camp at Laboc Tea Garden Playground in Lakhipur witnessed approximately 10,000 attendees, with over 7,725 health screenings conducted, including the targeted screening for ages 0–18 years. Around 538 patients were referred for advanced treatment at SMCH or other specialized centres. Inaugurating the camp, local MLA and Barak Valley Development Minister Kaushik Rai heaped lavish praises on Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s vision.

Cachar district has been hosting a series of such health camps since September 17, beginning in Dholai constituency, progressing through Silchar, and culminating at Lakhipur. The venue at Laboc featured 83 counters, including 27 specialist doctor chambers, 30 registration desks, and 15 referral counters.

Services extended beyond medical care to include facilities for Aadhaar Card, Ration Card, Ayushman Bharat Card, UDID (disability certificates), immunization, and Fit India Camp activities. A dedicated play zone for children added a family-friendly dimension, reflecting the administration’s holistic approach to community engagement.

Minister Rai underscored a significant aspect of the programme: comprehensive health screening for children aged 0–18 years, covering 59 identified diseases. “This ensures early diagnosis and treatment, protecting families and building a healthy future generation. It is the main objective of this mega health camp,” he said. The minister also distributed disability certificates to children with special needs, highlighting the inclusive and holistic nature of the initiative.

