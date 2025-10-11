Fake Doctor Arrested in Cachar for Posing as Physician at Pharmacy

Silchar: -In a major expose, Cachar Police on Friday arrested a fake doctor identified as Roshan Ali, who had been illegally practicing medicine at Arfaz Medical Hall in Rangirghat area.

According to police sources, Roshan Ali had been posing as a licensed medical practitioner for several months, consulting patients and prescribing medicines from a small chamber inside the pharmacy. His activities came to light after several patients grew suspicious of his credentials and alerted local authorities.

Acting on the tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at Arfaz Medical Hall, where they found Roshan Ali attending to patients. Upon verification, he failed to produce any valid medical degree or registration certificate.

He was immediately detained and taken into custody for further interrogation. Police have also launched an inquiry into the pharmacy’s role in allowing unlicensed medical practice on its premises.

Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious and verify doctors’ credentials before seeking medical treatment, warning that such fraudulent practices pose serious risks to public health.