Lachit Divas observed at Bilasipara with garlanding and ceremonial lighting

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BILASIPARA: Under the joint aegis of Bapan Saha, a social worker, and Dr Kanulal Das, the donor of the statue of Lachit Borphukan at the Lachit Children Park, Lachit Divas was observed at Bilasipara on Monday. In this connection, in the morning, Dr Kanulal Das garlanded the statue of Lachit Borphukan while Binita Das Saha, Chairperson of Bilasipara Municipal Board, lit the ceremonial lamp. Senior citizen Dayal Paul offered a floral tribute. A large number of locals attended the programme.

