Lachit Kumar Das Appointed as District Commissioner of Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: The Government of Assam has appointed Lachit Kumar Das as District Commissioner of Lakhimpur. The government has appointed Das, an Assam Administrative Service officer, who is currently the Commissioner of Hojai district, as the District Commissioner of Lakhimpur district by a Notification issued vide No. ECF.459944/25-W. “In the interest of public service, Lachit Kumar Das, ACS (DR-99), District Commissioner, Hojai is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Lakhimpur”, the notification read.

On the other hand, incumbent District Commissioner of Lakhimpur Gayatri Devidas Hyailinge has been transferred as Joint Secretary of the Finance Department. “In the interest of public service, Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, IAS (RR-2019), District Commissioner, Lakhimpur is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Finance Department, the notification of same order issued vide No. ECF.459944/25-K says.

Notably, the people of Dhakuakhana have expressed immense pleasure for appointing Lachit Kumar Das as the top administrative officer of the Lakhimpur district. Lachit Kumar Das is the son of former Cabinet Minister late Leela Kanta Das, a resident of Huj Gaon under Dhakuakhana subdivision of Lakhimpur district.

