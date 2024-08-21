Assam: Dr. Bijay Sarkar of RN Brahma Civil Hospital sets record on Russell’s Viper envenomation

KOKRAJHAR: In a creditable effort, Dr. Bijay Sarkar of RN Brahma Civil Hospital, Kokrajhar has scripted a new record by saving life of a villager from Russell’s Viper bite in a government hospital for the first time.

Sources from the RN Brahma Civil Hospital, one Pandu Basumatary (50) of Bhurbasti of Chirang district was admitted after a snake bite (Russell Viper) in the civil hospital on August 17. Sources said the patient was bitten by a snake at around 7.30 pm and brought to hospital a little late. Patient was seen in pain and swelling in the bite area and spontaneous bleeding from gum. On the basis of the geographic location and provisionally diagnosed it was found to be a case of Russell’s Viper (RV). The patient and the family members identified the RV in photo and the doctor advised them of ASV 20 vials stat and accordingly, blood was taken for 20 WBCT and without losing the time by waiting for report 20 vials of ASV was infused and advised 20 WBCT at 8 hours leading to stoppage of his spontaneous bleeding. After 8 hours, blood was clotted.

Sources said blood clotting was the first hurdle which was overcome timely and the next hurdle was kidney as RV venom sometimes causes renal toxicity. To avoid the need to see a nephrologist, the patient was recommended to maintain adequate hydration and to have kidney function tests every eight hours in order to raise their creatinine levels by 0.3 mg daily. Dr. Bijay kept a careful eye on the patient's condition and made sure he was well-hydrated.

Dr. Sarkar, despite the late arrival of the patient and potential complications, opted for treatment instead of referral. Anti-snake venom (ASV) was administered promptly and the patient’s bleeding stopped and subsequent blood tests showed clotting, indicating the venom’s effects were being countered. Dr. Sarkar closely observed the patient for potential kidney damage, a known complication of Russell Viper’s bites. Fortunately, with proper hydration and regular tests, the patient remained stable. After 48 hours of dedicated care, the patient was discharged on August 20 with follow-up instructions.

Sources said this was the first documented successful treatment of a Russell’s Viper bite in a government hospital, Kokrajhar in Assam for which Dr. Bijay Sarkar’s commitment has set a precedent for future cases. Sources also said so far there had been four documented RV cases, three were from Bongaigaon, treated in Lower Assam Hospital (private) and recovered. One was from Tezpur who died was treated in Mission hospital (Charity Private), where 10 vials of ASV was used as first dose whereas in Kokrajhar case stat 20 vials to prevent kidney injury and fully neutralized the RV venom. Dr. Bijay Sarkar’s dedication and willingness to face the challenges were appreciated.

