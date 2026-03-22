‘Lai Khuta’ ceremony marks start of Orang Rajahuwa Namghar golden jubilee

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Marking the beginning of the golden jubilee celebrations of Orang Rajahuwa Namghar and Sankari Kala Kristi Kendra, a ceremonial ‘lai khuta’ installation was held on Friday at the Punuram Deka Coordination Field in the greater Orang region under Mazbat constituency of Udalguri district. The golden jubilee celebration, planned with an estimated budget of Rs 6 lakh, is scheduled to be held on May 7 and 8.

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