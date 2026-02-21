New auditorium at Old Amolapatty Namghar dedicated to community service

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Emphasizing the spiritual and social significance of religion, Xatradhikar Nanigopal Dev Goswami of Dakshinpat Xatra said that religion was essentially a means that strengthened the bond between human beings and God and helped build harmony in society. He made this remark while inaugurating a newly-constructed modern auditorium at Old Amolapatty Namghar in Sivasagar town on Friday.

The auditorium was constructed and formally handed over to the Namghar community by noted social worker Debajit Kakoty in memory of his Late father, Manik Chandra Kakoty. The modern facility was built at a cost of over Rs 10 lakh, jointly contributed by Debajit Kakoty and his wife, Dr Kabita Sharma Kakoty.

The inaugural meeting, chaired by Nipon Bordoloi, Working President of the Old Amolapatty Namghar Society, witnessed the presentation of a letter of appreciation to the donor family by Xatradhikar Nanigopal Dev Goswami in recognition of their generous contribution and noble gesture in constructing the auditorium within the Namghar premises.

In his address after formally inaugurating the auditorium, Dev Goswami highlighted the importance of honouring one's parents, stating that offering respectful tribute to one's father is regarded as an act of sacred duty. He noted that a father holds a position higher than all deities, and serving one's father brings divine blessings. He further explained that religion serves as a path that uplifts society, fosters unity among people, and strengthens the connection between humanity and the divine.

