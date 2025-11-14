Lai-khuta of 95th session of Sankardev Sangha to be erected on November 16

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The lai khuta of the 95th session of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha which is scheduled to be held at Jyoti-Bishnu Khetra here at Dhalaibil with a three-day programme on February 6, 7, and 8, 2026, will be erected on November 16, stated the representatives of the reception committee at a press meet held at the office premises of the reception committee at Katharbari on Wednesday. Addressing the press meet, Padma Hazarika, Working President of the reception and Naduar MLA, stated that the main tent (pandal) beside the delegate’s rest house and other allied tents will be made of thatch.

Also Read: Reception committee of Sankardev Sangha meets Minister Pijush Hazarika