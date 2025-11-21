Two-day cultural festival marks Zubeen Garg’s 53rd birth anniversary in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The 53rd birth anniversary of the beloved artiste, Zubeen Garg, was celebrated with a colourful two-day programme on November 18 and 19 at Badulipar in Golaghat district by journalists, different organizations, businessmen, and the local public.

As per schedule, on the evening of November 18, Celebration Committee President Dinu Prasad Sahu paid a floral tribute to Zubeen Garg’s portrait and, simultaneously, one thousand lamps were lit. After this, the main ceremonial gate of the event was inaugurated by Khumtai tea estate’s Chief Manager Bharat Bhushan Babai.

The first day’s cultural function was inaugurated in the presence of Rabul Turi, Cultural Secretary of the All Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association’s Central Committee, along with Chairperson Jagadish Borah. Invited singers Ujjal Gogoi, Prantika Priyam Sharma, and Kuwoli Bora, along with several local artistes, performed in the first day’s musical event.

Retired teacher and poet Mandira Tamuli of Bhulaguri Kamala Miri Higher Secondary School and the Principal of Golok Barbora Higher Secondary School recited their self-composed poems.

Students of Bhulaguri Kamala Miri HS School, Apiram Gogoi HS School, Bhulaguri Adarsha Vidyapith, and several other schools presented various performances, while Nrittyangana Kala Kendra staged dance performances, followed by a dance recital by Agnes Saikia.

A special cultural evening dedicated to Zubeen Garg was also held, where more than fifty artistes and students offered songs, poems, and words in tribute to Jubin Garg.

On the second day, during the daytime session, retired Principal Ganesh Goswami of Dhekiyal HS School and the Xatradhikar of Gomotha Mahara Xatra, Gautam Goswami, conducted Naam-Prasanga with the participation of over a hundred devotees of the larger Badulipar region. After the devotional session, Rajiv Saikia recited Kirtan.

This was followed by artiste Montu Gohain and his team performing Dihanaam. During the event, the bhaona troupe that had travelled all the way from Guwahati was felicitated. Each member of the troupe was honoured with a seleng and a letter of appreciation. Badulipar Tea Garden Association also felicitated the guest bhaona artistes.

