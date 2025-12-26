Assam News

Preparations begin for 36th Deori Xahitya Xabha conference with Laikhuta erection

The 36th Triennial Conference of the Deori Xahitya Xabha, Sivasagar district, will be organized in the Mangal Deori Kshetra (Kotiori Higher Secondary School premises) on January 17 and 18, 2026.
Deori Xahitya Xabha
Published on

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The 36th Triennial Conference of the Deori Xahitya Xabha, Sivasagar district, will be organized in the Mangal Deori Kshetra (Kotiori Higher Secondary School premises) on January 17 and 18, 2026. The Deori Than Ghar priests installed the laikhuta of the conference with a traditional ceremony on Thursday in the presence of Bhoirab Deori, CEC of Deori Autonomous Council, Hiranjit Bireswar Deori, Executive Member as well as President of Reception Committee, Aban Deori, Chief Secretary of Deori Xahitya Xabha, and many other dignitaries.

Also Read: Borsola Anchalik Bodo Xahitya Xabha holds 53rd annual conference in Udalguri

Deori Xahitya Xabha
Laikhuta erection

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com