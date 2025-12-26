Preparations begin for 36th Deori Xahitya Xabha conference with Laikhuta erection

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The 36th Triennial Conference of the Deori Xahitya Xabha, Sivasagar district, will be organized in the Mangal Deori Kshetra (Kotiori Higher Secondary School premises) on January 17 and 18, 2026. The Deori Than Ghar priests installed the laikhuta of the conference with a traditional ceremony on Thursday in the presence of Bhoirab Deori, CEC of Deori Autonomous Council, Hiranjit Bireswar Deori, Executive Member as well as President of Reception Committee, Aban Deori, Chief Secretary of Deori Xahitya Xabha, and many other dignitaries.

