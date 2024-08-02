Oil Expeller Machine Inaugurated at ZARS-AAU North Lakhimpur to Boost Mustard Processing Under Mega Project

LAKHIMPUR: An oil expeller machine was inaugurated at Zonal Agricultural Research Station-Assam Agricultural University (ZARS-AAU), North Lakhimpur on Thursday. The oil expeller machine was jointly set up at the research station by Assam Agricultural University and Directorate of Mustard Research, Rajasthan under the “Toria-Soybean Value Chain Enhancement Mega Project”. The functioning of the machine was inaugurated ZARS-AAU Chief Scientist Dr. Prabal Kumar Saikia.

While speaking on the occasion, Dr. Saikia appreciated the Assam Agricultural University for initiating the mega project in this regard. He also called upon the local farmers to avail the benefit of pressing mustard with the machine at a low price. It should be noted here that 1 quintal mustard can be pressed with the machine per hour. Under the mega project, mustard was cultivated in a total of 300 bighas of agricultural land under five Development Blocks of Lakhimpur district in last Rabi crop season. From the hybrid variety of Toriya called TS-38 and mustard called PM-28, farmers can get quality edible oil along with fish feed, poultry feed an animal feed. Organic manure can be used as fertilizer. The inaugural event was attended by ZARS-AAU scientists Dr. Nripen Kumar Gogoi, Dr. Yater Das, Bibha Oja, Bihika Phukan, Pinky Pathak and technical assistant Champak Saikia along with staff of the research station.

