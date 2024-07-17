Lakhimpur District Administration Enforces Law and Order Measures for Muharram Celebration

LAKHIMPUR: In view of the ensuing “Muharram” to be celebrated on July 17, the Lakhimpur district administration initiated due steps to maintain law and order across the district during the celebration of the festival. The Lakhimpur District Commissioner, Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, by issuing an order No. E-72521/DFA/265437 dated 16/07/2024, has detailed several executive magistrates-cum-circle officers for the maintenance of law and order in their respective Circle Office jurisdiction.

According to the order, ACS, CO Nilurom Sarmah, will ensure law order in North Lakhimpur Revenue Circle while ACS, CO Popi Phukan, will ensure maintenance of law and order in Narayanpur Revenue Circle. ALRS, CO Jayprakash Mahanta, has been entrusted with the responsibility for the maintenance of law and order in Bihpuria Revenue Circle. Similarly, ALRS, CO Biswajit Borah, will maintain law and order in Nowboicha Revenue Circle. On the other hand ALRS, CO Nandan Nilotpal Bhagawati, will ensure the law and order in Kadam Revenue Circle while ALRS, CO Tonmoy Bora, will ensure maintenance of law and order in Subansiri Revenue Circle.

The same order says that ACS, Lakhimpur Additional District Magistrate, Kukila Gogoi, will remain overall in-charge of law and order for the North Lakhimpur sub-division during the period. On the other hand, ACS, Additional District Magistrate & SDOO of Dhakuakhana, Kartik Kalita, will make similar arrangements in the sub-division to maintain law and order in connection with the ensuing festive days. All magistrates will maintain strict vigil and will be alert to prevent any untoward incidents and will keep the District Magistrate informed of any development.

