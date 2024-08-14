Lakhimpur District all set to celebrate 78th Independence Day with extensive preparations and tightened security

LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur district administration has almost completed its extensive preparations in order to celebrate the ensuing 78th Independence Day with colourful programmes. The preparations concerned have been underway since July 21 following the preparatory meeting organized by the district administration in this connection on the same day.

Like the previous years, Lakhimpur district administration will centrally celebrate the event at North Lakhimpur Government Boys Higher Secondary School playground. Security has already been tightened at the playground for the current month. According to the district administration sources, the playground is regularly inspected from the flag-hoisting venue to the seating arena of the distinguished guests. CCTV cameras have been installed and police are monitoring the playground day and night. The police personnel, battalions, home guards and students of various schools and colleges are conducting practices of parades in the morning and evening. Every effort has been made to ensure that all aspects such as flag hoisting, greetings of distinguished guests, parades, security arrangements etc. are flawless. Meanwhile, the police department is vigilant across the district to prevent any terrorist activities and untoward incidents apprehended to be caused by anti-social, unscrupulous elements. Police Department is continuing their regular checking, search operation across the district ahead of the event.

Also Read: Major Arms Cache Seized, 20 Youths Detained in Pre-Independence Day Operation in Kokrajhar-Chirang Border

Also watch: