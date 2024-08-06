Lakhimpur defeats Guwahati to lift ACA Girls U-15 Inter-District Cricket Tournament title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Lakhimpur emerged champion in the ACA Girls U-15 Inter-District Cricket Tournament title defeating Guwahati by 35 runs in the final held at the Nehru Stadium here on Monday.

Chasing 140 runs to win Guwahati scored 104/8 in their 30 overs with Saanvi Jain and Aaradhya Chaudhari contributing 20 and 19 runs respectively. Earlier, Lakhimpur showcased a remarkable performance, scoring 139/4 in 30 overs, with Snigdha Chelleng being the star performer, scoring 48 runs off 59 balls.

The closing ceremony was graced by dignitaries including Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Secretary Tridib Konwar, Vice President Rajdeep Oja, Treasurer Chiranjit Langthasa, Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) President Paresh Chandra Das and others. Brief score: Lakhimpur:139/4 (30 overs), Snigdha Chelleng not out 48, Parulmoni Kaman 25, Guwahati:104/8 in 30 overs, Saanvi Jain 20, Aaradhya Chaudhari 19; Parulmoni Kaman 2/23, Suniya Konwar 2/19. Individual Awards: Player of the match (final): Snigdha Chelleng. Best bowler: Parul Kaman (16 wickets). Best batter: Baibhabee Das (191 runs). Player of the tournament: Baibhabee Das (191 runs and 10 wickets).

