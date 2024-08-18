Lakhimpur District Hosts Awareness Programme on 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' as Part of 100-Day SANKALP Campaign

LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur District Programme Management Unit- HEW, Department of Women and Child Development under district administration, Lakhimpur in collaboration with District Child Protection Unit, Lakhimpur organized an awareness programme on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative as part of the observance of 100 Day Special Campaign under SANKALP: Hub for Empowerment of Women (HEW) under Mission Shakti.

The event was held at Nowboicha Higher Secondary School wherein school students teachers and other stakeholders like police personnel, CWC, DCPU etc. were present. Notably, the SANKALP-HEW has been making significant strides towards safeguarding the women’s rights and their empowerment through a series of impactful initiatives. Over the past few weeks, the organization has intensified its efforts, focusing on key issues such as gender equality, legal awareness, and health rights for making the society more sensitive about gender based issues.

In a noteworthy achievement, SANKALP- HEW has successfully completed the third week of its ambitious 100-day event aimed at sensitizing Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) about the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act. This initiative is part of a larger campaign to eradicate sex-selective abortions and promote gender equality and inculcating a sense ka responsibility among the masses about their role in framing the society by providing a better upbringing of children inculcating in the better moral and ethical values that will help them to be a person of great virtue. In the awareness initiative at Nowboicha Higher Secondary School, a galaxy of resource persons delivered lecture on SANKALP:HEW and its components including the helpline numbers, Protection of Women through the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006, The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012, Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Act, The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, Mission Vatsalya and its components including the helpline numbers and distribution of IEC.

