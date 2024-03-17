Lakhimpur District Information and Public Relation Officer Mandira Chayengia, accorded farewell

LAKHIMPUR: Mandira Chayengia, the District Information and Public Relation Officer (DIPRO) of Lakhimpur, took release from the charge of the district on Saturday. The Government of Assam, ahead of the Lok Sabha poll, has made major reshuffle in the Information and Public Relation Department by transferring the District Information and Public Relation Officers (DIPROs) and Sub-Divisional Information and Public Relation Officers (SDIPROs) across the State. This reshuffle was conducted on Thursday as per a government notification, issued by Arundhati Chakraborty, Secretary to the Government of Assam, Information, Public Relations, P&S Department on March 14.

According to the notification, Mandira Chayengia was transferred from the district and posted as DIPRO of Nagaon with additional charge as in-charge DIPRO of Hojai. She had been rendering service as DIPRO of Lakhimpur for five years since March 11, 2019. On Saturday, the employees of the Lakhimpur District Information and Public Relation Office accorded farewell felicitations to the transferred DIPRO by organizing a ceremonial programme. The event was held under the management of employee Hari Prasad Hazarika, wherein Upper Division Assistant Atul Dutta, employees Tutumoni Das, Biplav Gogoi, Biswajit Rai, Irrigation Office employee Biren Borgohain greeted her with a safura, gamosa, bundle books and other mementos. Speaking on the occasion, Atul Dutta appreciated the officer by highlighting her quality, efficiency and friendly attitude with regard to maintaining a disciplinarian, coordinated environment in the office for discharging duties. Mandira Chayengia extended thanks to all concerned, including the media fraternity of the district, for the support she received from them while rendering service in the district.

