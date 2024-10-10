Lakhimpur District Magistrate Issues Prohibitory Order on Overloaded Ferries and Unsafe Operations to Prevent Accidents

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The over-loading of ferries at the river ‘ghats’ of Lakhimpur district is increasing towards a threatful level, for which there is much possibility of losing human lives and animal as well as property. Further, ferries operating in ghats are also seen being operated without installation of marine engines which may cause hazards and risk to life and property;

Keeping in view of the threat perception to be created by dangerously over-loaded ferries and the potential risk factors of operating the ferries without adopting safety measures, Lachit Kumar Das, ACS, District Magistrate of Lakhimpur, in exercise of power conferred upon him under Section 163 of BNSS, has promulgated the prohibitory order to avoid accidents and fatalities and public nuisance in the district. Through the order, issued vide No. E-87498/DFA/310018 dated 08/10/2024, has prohibited the operation of ferries or boats without installing marine engines since automated engines are unsafe and may lead to accidents or capsizing of the ferry or boat. The order has also prohibited the boarding and carrying of more than 100 passengers and 10 bikes in a ferry or boat covering a distance from 18 meters to 20 meters. Any violation of this order will be punishable under provision of Section 223 of BNSS and relevant provision of law.

