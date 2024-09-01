Lakhimpur district unit of Asomiya Yuva Mancha demands use of Assamese language on signboards

LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur district unit of Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM) has demanded to use the Assamese language on the signboards of governmental, non-governmental offices, schools, social institutions, commercial establishment of Lakhimpur district within seven days.

In this connection, the organization submitted separate memoranda to Lakhimpur District Commissioner and Chairperson of North Lakhimpur Municipal Board on Saturday. In the memoranda, signed by AYM central committee secretary Anupam Saikia, Lakhimpur district committee secretary Bikash Bhumij said that the organization had initiated several protest programmes in the district to demand the use of the Assamese language in the signboards, banners, posters etc. of governmental, non-governmental offices, schools, social institutions, commercial establishments of Lakhimpur district. “After that, though most of such establishments have used the Assamese language on their signboards, some of the commercial establishments of the district are still neglecting it,” the memoranda said.

“With such negligence, the Assamese Official Language Act, 1960, which has given the Assamese language the status of the state language, has been violated in Lakhimpur district. Though the AYM submitted memorandum to the then Lakhimpur District Commissioner in this regard, it is observed that no step has been taken by the district administration, which led the organization taking to the street with protest programmes once again,” the memoranda added.

Through the same memoranda, the organization demanded the district administration to initiate immediate steps in this regard. “Otherwise, after 7 days, the AYM will be compelled to take any protest demanding the use of the Assamese language,” the memoranda asserted.

