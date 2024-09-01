OBITUARY Bhuban Kakaty

Bhuban Kakaty, retired vice principal of Dekorai HSS and a resident of Soibari Majgaon, Itakhola breathed his last in the wee hours on Saturday due to kidney related ailments at a private hospital in Tezpur. He was 85. Kakaty was a founder teacher of Dekorai HSS and superannuated as a vice principal. He was closely associated with many socio-cultural organizations of the greater Itakhola area. Organizations and individuals reached his residence and paid homage before the last rites. He leaves behind his wife, three daughters along with a host of relatives. His demise has cast a pall of gloom in the entire area.

