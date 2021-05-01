Lakhimpur MASS demands steps against sky-rocketing prices, case filed

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: The exploitation by a section of unscrupulous businessmen by charging exorbitant price on essential commodities, while taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, still continues in Lakhimpur. The sky-rocketing price of almost all the essential commodities has critically affected the people in the district in these days. Notably, a detailed report on the issue, describing how a section of businessmen and hoarders in the district have exploited the common people by hiking the prices of almost all the commodities creating artificial shortage of them in the markets was published in the April 27 issue of The Sentinel.

In connection with the issue, the Lakhimpur district unit of Manab Adhikar Sangram Samiti (MASS) on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Khageswar Pegu, the Deputy Commissioner of the district, demanding action against a commercial Institution of North Lakhimpur town named Aarya City Mart. In the memorandum, the organization alleged that the commercial institution had exploited and looted the common consumers by charging exorbitant prices on essential commodities violating the Disaster Management Act and the recommended prices of the essential commodities as fixed by the district administration. In support of the allegation, the organization submitted due proofs and the recommended price list along with the memorandum.

On the other hand, the secretary of the Lakhimpur unit of MASS, Ibrahim Ali, on Friday filed a case against the commercial institution at North Lakhimpur Police Station, which was registered with Case No. 502 under Section 420 of Indian Penal Code. Further, the organization submitted a separate memorandum to the Deputy Director of the Food and Civil Supply Department of the district on the same day urging him to take legal action against the businessman and the commercial institution.

