Lakhimpur Mourns the Loss of Educationist and Social Worker Trinayan Dutta, 73

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: An educationist-cum-social worker of Lakhimpur, Trinayan Dutta (73), a permanent resident of Ward No. 4 of North Lakhimpur town passed away at a Guwahati based private nursing home on Sunday. After the body reached his residence at around 11:30 pm, a number of well-wishers and members of Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishvavidhyalay, Lakhimpur and Harmoti centres paid last homage to late Dutta. Dutta’s funeral was held at the cemetery near the Shiva Mandir in North Lakhimpur town. Dutta was born at Boginadi Tariyani of the district. He first graduated from North Lakhimpur College and then began his teaching career at Lakhimpur Academy Higher Secondary School. He later obtained his MA and MEd degrees and taught at Lakhimpur Academy Higher Secondary School and served as a part-time lecturer at Lakhimpur BEd College for more than ten years. After retiring from Academy Higher Secondary School in 2012, he also served as a teacher of BEd courses at District Educational and Training Institute till April of the last year. He also obtained Masters Degree in Spiritual Sciences from Annamalai University and served as a servant of Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishvavidhyalay for 17 years. Dutta was also involved in various social organizations. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son along with a host of relatives.

Also Read: Assam: 5 arrested for theft incident occurred in Nagaon

Also Watch: