Lakhimpur official congratulated Chief Scientist Dr. Prabal Saikia for winning Parivesh Mitra Sanman-2023

LAKHIMPUR: Various organizations and institutions and a large number of individuals of Lakhimpur district have congratulated Dr. Prabal Saikia, the Chief Scientist at Zonal Agricultural Research Station, North Lakhimpur under Assam Agricultural University (AAU), for winning the Parivesh Mitra Sanman-2023 (Friend of Environment-2023). He was conferred the award by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in the presence of Science, Technology and Climate Change Minister Keshab Mahanta in a ceremonial programme organized in connection with National Science Day at Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara in Guwahati, by the Science, Technology and Climate Change Department.

A dedicated environment activist with acumen in conservation of nature and wildlife, Dr. Prabal Saikia initiated Citizen Sparrow programme in Assam for conservation of local birds and established two sparrow villages at Borbali Chamua of Lakhimpur and Dikhowmukh of Sivsagar. Through distribution of nest boxes, his contribution in sparrow conservation is noteworthy. His conservation role on Satajan wetland of Lakhimpur district and wetlands of Dakhinpat Xatra in Majuli besides conservation of river dolphins through awareness programmes and cleaning of Goriajan and Somdiri rivers of Lakhimpur are commendable. For his role in conservation, he received the Netherlands Fellowship Programme on Agro Biodiversity Conservation offered by Wageningen International, the Netherlands and Applied Zoologists Research Association (AZRA) Fellowship Award in Applied Entomology and Agricultural Ornithology. He has been felicitated by different organizations for his active role in agro-forestry related issues. His wide research experiences span over 33 years. After obtaining his M.Sc (Agri) in Entomology from AAU, Dr Saikia joined at Biswanath College of Agriculture, AAU in 1990. A Ph.D from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in the subject of Agricultural Entomology with specialization in Biological control of Insect Pests, Dr. Saikia has been a recipient of the Applied Zoologist Research Association (AZRA) fellowship Award. He was also the Honorary Wildlife Warden in the district of Lakhimpur at Department of Forest and Environment, Government of Assam for two years. He has more than 90 publications to his credit including 30 research papers, 10 book chapters, 7 Research booklets, 2 Monographs, 4 Technical reports, 3 Handbooks, 1 Training Manual and 37 Extension Booklets. He has authored 4 books on birds, environment and popular science.

