Lakhimpur Police announces rewards for information of Sunil Gogoi brutal murder case

LAKHIMPUR: Lakhimpur Police has been continuing sharp investigation regarding the heinous murder of JJM contractor-cum-BJP leader Sunil Gogoi of Dhakuakhana. “Our investigation is underway following due processes with the study of the case from various angles,” stated Lakhimpur ASP Laba Kumar Deka while contacted in this connection. On the other hand Lakhimpur Police has announced reward to any informant who will provide any information regarding the case.

“Suitable cash reward has been announced by the Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur to any person who provides information regarding the person/persons in connection with Dhakuakhana PS Case No-39/24, U/S-120(B)/302/201/34 IPC regarding murder of Sunil Gogoi, S/O- Lt. Lakhen Gogoi of Vill.- Sapotia Chetia Gaon PS-Dhakuakhana, Dist.-Lakhimpur, Assam. The identity of the informant will be kept secret. Please contact phone number 6026900825”, a statement issued from the office of the Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur and sent to the media said.

Notably, the body of Sunil Gogoi, the government contractor and local BJP leader, was found with the head missing and in a half-burnt condition in an open field near his residence on Saturday night. His body was found in the middle of a field, 200 metres away from his residence at a Sumoni. Then he was set ablaze with bamboo stored in the field. His head was reportedly chopped off, and the body was partially burned when it was discovered. Gogoi ventured out of his house on Saturday evening for certain reason when the horrific incident took place.

