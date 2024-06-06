World Environment Day: Gargaon College organized an awareness on ‘Land Restoration, Drought Resilience’

SIVASAGAR: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Gargaon College carried out several programmes to mark the day on Wednesday. The NSS Unit of Gargaon College in collaboration with Eco Club, celebrated World Environment Day at Mothiyachiga Rajmow High School. The day long programme under the coordination of Dr Rimjim Borah, Programme Officer of NSS unit of Gargaon College, created awareness on the theme of Environment Day 2024 “Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience”. The activities of the programme included plantation drive, medicinal plant distribution, leaflet distribution among school children for creating environmental awareness and Mission Life.

Around 220 children, 10 NSS volunteers, 33 teachers and three non- teaching staff participated in this programme. 11 Assam Girls (I) Coy NCC unit of Gargaon College and 49 Assam Naval NCC, too, under the coordination of CTOs Pimily Langthasa and Dr. Pakiza Begum, carried out a plantation drive in the college campus. An awareness programme was conducted focusing on the theme of World Environment Day,2024. The programme included informative sessions on environmental conservation and sustainable living practices.

Moreover, the Department of Sociology, Gargaon College, in collaboration with Alumni Association of Sociology and Bokata Jaya ME School celebrated World Environment Day at Bokata Jaya ME School.

The programme was initiated with a plantation programme in which head teacher, Nipu Boruah of Bokata Jaya ME School and Mina Robidas, Head of the department of Sociology took part. This was followed by an awareness meeting organized by the said school and Sociology Department, Gargaon College.

The meeting was hosted by Nipu Boruah, head teacher of the school. Mohananada Tamuli, Assistant Professor of the Department of Sociology, Gargaon College delivered a lecture highlighting the ways in which we can create a better environment for our future generation. Mina Robidas, Head of the department of Sociology, Gargaon College, in her lecture, spoke of the significance of World Environment Day and explicated how biodiversity is vital for the survival of mankind. Nipu Boruah, head teacher of Bokata Jaya ME School elaborated on how food chain of the environment is destroyed by various human activities and the role of citizens in preserving the environment. A few cultural performances by the students of the school also marked the day’s programme. Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal of Gargaon College and noted academician applauded the initiatives undertaken by various units and departments of the college to celebrate World Environment Day.

Also Read: SPICMACAY Dibrugarh Chapter to Launch Sanskriti Yatra Workshops Promoting Indian Art Forms in Assam Schools

Also Watch: