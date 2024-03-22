New District Information and Public Relation Officer (DIPRO) of Sonitpur Ankita Gogoi, takes charge

Tezpur: Ankita Gogoi joined as the new District Information and Public Relation Officer (DIPRO) of Sonitpur recently. In this context, on Wednesday an interaction with journalists was held at the office of the DIPRO premises. After joining as the new DIPRO of Sonitpur, she appealed to journalists of Tezpur to cooperate for the greater interest of the public. Ankita Gogoi was working in DIPRO in Nagaon district before being posted as DIPRO of Sonitpur.

