Lakshmi Puja celebrated across Assam

KALAIGAON: Lakshmi Puja was observed in different villages of the Kalaigaon area with a two-day programme on Wednesday and Thursday with religious fervour . The people of greater Kalaigaon area asked for the grace of the Goddess Lakshmi for the whole year today. Along with the rest of the state, people of Kalaigaon too worshipped the Goddess of wealth with pomp and gaiety. In the Lakshmi Mandir situated in Bhehguri of Kalaigaon, the puja was observed with a day-long programme of Nam-Prasanga by local people. The devotees prayed the Goddess of wealth with small bundle of paddy stalks, sugarcane and other fruits to get the blessing for wealth and food in their homes for the whole year ahead. Devotees also brought the replicas of Goddess Lakshmi and photographs of the goddess to celebrate the puja at their homes. According to popular belief, Goddess Lakshmi visits every home on the night of Lakshmi puja to bestow her blessings; if she discovers the dwelling is dark, she leaves without bestowing her favour. As a result, during the puja, devotees utilize lights to illuminate their homes throughout the night, and the women of the household stay home during this auspicious night. To please the Goddess, the female members typically read the "Lakshmi Pachali" all night long.

DEMOW: Lakshmi Puja was celebrated with religious fervour in Demow, Kaliapani Tea Estate Playground, and its surrounding areas on Wednesday. The puja started with traditional rituals and naam prasanga were performed. Earthen lamps were lit in houses and business establishments on Wednesday night. After the puja, the prasad was distributed among the people. Films were screened in the Kaliapani near Demow on Wednesday night.

