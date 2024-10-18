Following Inauguration by Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Flight Services Resumed at Rupsi Airport

Correspondents

Dhubri/Kokrajhar: Cabinet Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma inaugurated the flight services from Rupsi Airport on Thursday. Talking to The Sentinel, in-charge of Rupsi Airport, Sandeep Patel informed that the airport, which commenced operations from today, would operate flights three days a week, connecting Guwahati to Kolkata via Rupsi and vice versa, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Alliance Air will operate the flight services under the UDAN scheme, he added.

Patel also informed that initially, the Alliance flight services would operate three days a week, but from next month, it will be offered five days a week.

Earlier, FlyBig, had started operations from Rupsi Airport on March 7, 2021, with a 72-seater aircraft, operating three days a week. Later, due to increased demand, the services were increased to six days a week. However, without prior notice, FlyBig stopped operations from Rupsi on November 7, 2023.

Rupsi Airport was built under the Central Government’s UDAN-2 and UDAN-4 schemes at a cost of around Rs 100 crore. With the resumption of flight services from Rupsi today, the locals are delighted that the Central Government has fulfilled their long-standing demand.

