Land Allotments and Infrastructure Plans Unveiled for Proposed Medical College and District Offices in Mangaldai

Mangaldai: In a positive step to transform the much-awaited dream of the proposed Medical College at Mangaldai as per the promise of the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma into reality, the special meeting of Sub Divisional Land Advisory Committee (SDLAC) on Friday has made recommendation for allotment of a plot of land measuring 146 bighas at Konwarpara village of Rangamati Mouza in Mangaldai Revenue Circle in the name of the proposed medical college.

In the meeting chaired by District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey, it has also been recommended for allotment of another plot of 30 bighas of land for construction of the state of the art Integrated District Commissioner’s office at same village. Another plot of land measuring 16 bighas has been recommended for construction of the Circuit House at Pakabangipara village of Rangamati Mouza in Mangaldai Revenue Circle while a plot of 5 bighas of land has been allotted for construction of the ESI hospital at village Upahupara near Mangaldai College.

Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, legislators trio Basanta Das of Mangaldai, Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi of Sipajhar and Majibar Rahman of Dalgaon, Chairpersons of civic bodies of Mangaldai, Sipajhar and Kharupetia, Additional District Commissioner Gopal Sarma and other officials attended the meeting.

In view of the congestion in the district headquarters town of Mangaldai and make the town a spacious one, Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia and legislator Basanta Das have taken up a novel initiative to shift the office of the District Commissioner from the existing site to construct the Integrated District Commissioner’s office and existing Mangaldai District Jail to the spacious outskirts of the town.

The meeting has also taken up a firm decision to evict the encroachers from both the banks of river Bega and Mora Nadi to revive it. In another decision the meeting decided to shift all the government offices functioning from the rented accommodation and to accommodate it in the abandoned school buildings in and around Mangaldai town.

