Mangaldai Civil Hospital to be made ‘zero tobacco zone’

MANGALDAI: In the first meeting of the newly-formed Hospital Management Committee of Mangaldai Civil Hospital chaired by Mangaldai legislator Basanta Das as its chairman on Friday, decided to make the entire hospital complex a “zero tobacco zone” in letter and spirit and also to make the environment a clean and patient-attendant friendly with the active involvement of all the doctors, nurses and other employees and all the members expressed their willingness to extend all co-operation.

In his speech, chairman Basanta Das expressed his deep concern on the existing unhealthy environment of the district hospital and suggested some vital suggestions to make it a clean and beautiful environment. The meeting decided to evict all the unauthorized shops and parking places from the hospital complex. In order to make it clean, the meeting also decided to remove all the abandoned vehicles from the junk yards occupying the space and to sell it through auction. Taking a serious note on the deputation or attachment of six doctors who are drawing their salary from Mangaldai Civil Hospital, the meeting decided to take up the matter with the Chief Minister who is also holding the charge of Health Department for sending these doctors back to Mangaldai.

In view of the recent death of a patient who was admitted at Sipajhar PHC following a snake bite, the meeting directed the hospital authority as well as the district Health Department to arrange for training for the doctors to treat snake bite patients without delay and also decided to create awareness on snake bite incidents throughout the district with the involvement of resource persons. Further the meeting directed the hospital authority to maintain regular availability of anti-snake venom and anti-rabies vaccine. The meeting also decided to sit quarterly to review the decision for its early implementation. District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey and all the head of the departments attended the meeting.

The government few days back has reconstituted the Hospital Management Committee with legislator Basanta Das as the chairman, District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey as the vice-chairman and superintendent of Mangaldai Civil Hospital as the member secretary.

Also Read: Newly-elected MP Amarsingh Tisso Welcomed Warmly in West Karbi Anglong, Assures Cooperation for District Upliftment

Also Watch: