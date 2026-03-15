Land pattas distributed to tea garden workers across Assam

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TEZPUR: Under the initiative of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department of the Government of Assam and in association with Sonitpur District Administration the ceremonial distribution of land pattas for Labour Line Land to tea garden workers was conducted today across five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) of Sonitpur district as part of the Government’s initiative to provide land rights and security to tea garden communities. The programmes were held simultaneously at selected tea gardens of the district in the presence of Honourable MLAs, nominated PRI representatives, Co-District Commissioners and officials of the District Administration. The District Commissioner, Sonitpur, Shri Ananda Kumar Das, attended the ceremonial programme at Barchalla and interacted with the beneficiaries.

During the programme, a total of 2,346 pattas were ceremonially distributed to eligible tea garden workers across six tea gardens of the district. Out of these, 695 pattas were distributed at Dibrudarang Tea Estate under Dhekiajuli LAC, 177 pattas at Borsola Tea Estate under Dhekiajuli LAC, 501 pattas at Belsiri Tea Estate under Barchalla LAC, 163 pattas at Noorbari Tea Estate under Tezpur LAC, 799 pattas at Harchura Tea Estate under Rangapara LAC, and 11 pattas at Tupia Tea Estate under Naduar LAC.

Earlier, arrangements were made across the tea gardens of Sonitpur district on 13 March 2026 for the live streaming of the central programme of ceremonial distribution of pattas held at the Jyoti-Bishnu Auditorium in Guwahati in the presence of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India.

BOKAKHAT: Following its formal launch in Guwahati by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Golaghat district administration today carried out a major programme to distribute land pattas to 2,931 tea worker families from 11 tea gardens in the district. This historic initiative fulfills the long-standing demand of the tea tribe community for land rights.

The programme was organized at multiple locations across the district, with active participation from public representatives and district administration officials. Agriculture Minister Atul Bora attended events at Bokakhat Tea Estate and Rangamati Tea Estate, personally handing over land pattas to tea workers and stating that the initiative would provide them with social and economic security.

Similarly, Mrinal Saikia participated in the programme at Rangajan Tea Estate, distributing land ownership rights to tea workers. District Commissioner Purbali Gohain also took part in the event at Doyang Tea Estate and congratulated the beneficiaries on behalf of the district administration.

With the distribution of these land pattas, 2,931 tea worker families will now have legal ownership of their land. This measure is expected to facilitate easier access to government housing schemes, bank loans, and other social welfare benefits for the community in the future.

DONGKAMUKAM: A historic day dawned for the citizens of Rongkhang Reserve as Dr. Tuliram Ronghang distributed land pattas to indigenous tribal communities of the reserve.

After decades of struggle and neglect, residents—mostly Garos, Karbis, and Dimasas—finally received official land documents on Saturday.

Bronson Marak, an elderly resident of Indiranagar village, said, “Our forefathers had longed to receive these pattas in their lifetime but could not, as they passed away before seeing this day.”

Over the years, many politicians and leaders visited the area, but the demand remained unfulfilled. Dr. Tuliram Ronghang, who also serves as the local MAC and CEM of KAAC, finally turned this long-standing dream into reality.

Addressing a large gathering at the Rajendra Memorial English LP School playground, seven kilometres from Dongkamukam in West Karbi Anglong, Dr. Ronghang said, “I have fulfilled the promise made to the Garos and other communities residing here for decades by providing free land pattas, even ahead of the Assembly elections.”

He described the day as “a moment to remember the foot marches, hunger strikes, memoranda, and elders who never stopped believing that one day land pattas would be obtained by the poor residents here.”

Also Read: Assam: Birjhora tea garden workers to receive land patta forms on Feb 9