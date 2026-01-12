Landowner locks Ayushman Arogya Mandir over 30-year-old unfulfilled agreement

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Hudupora Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Nazira, Sivasagar district, Assam, was locked up by the landowner, Dipul Gogoi, on January 6 due to a 30-year-old unfulfilled agreement. The health centre, serving nearly twenty surrounding villages, was donated by Gogoi’s Late father, Tirthanath Gogoi, in 1996 with the condition that one unemployed youth from the landowner’s family would be provided employment. Despite repeated appeals and a public meeting assurance, no action was taken, leading to the centre’s closure. The local population is concerned, as they heavily rely on the centre for basic healthcare services.

