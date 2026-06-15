Late Poet Mihir Mousum Roy’s Third Poetry Collection Unveiled in Abhayapuri

A Correspondent

BONGAIGAON: The third poetry collection of late poet Mihir Mousum Roy, titled “Tumi goi thoka bat to mor chinakir dore lage”, was unveiled on Sunday at Xahitya Bhawan, Abhayapuri. The book was released by retired Abhayapuri College principal and noted litterateur Dr Bhabendra Kalita.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kalita described the collection as a valuable contribution to Assamese literature, noting that Roy’s poems beautifully portray rural Assam through simple yet evocative language. He said the poet would continue to live in the hearts of poetry lovers.

The meeting, chaired by Ramesh Chandra Nath and conducted by Kamakhya Prasad Roy, was attended by several literary figures, including cartoonist Nituparna Rajbanshi, critic Kandarpa Barpujari, poet and academic Hilloljyoti Singha, Kalindra Dev Sarma, Rohini Kumar Choudhury, Pranjit Kalita, and journalist Debashish Pathak. Speakers expressed regret that Roy did not receive the recognition he deserved during his lifetime despite his significant literary contributions.

A floral tribute and lamp-lighting ceremony was held before the poet’s portrait. The programme was attended by Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar recipient Pratim Barua, writer Deepa Bezbaruah, and the poet’s sons Bikram Ranjan Roy, Dharm Ranjan Roy, and Prantik Ranjan Roy.

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