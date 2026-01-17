Leading actor of yesteryears Bhumidhar Barman passes away at 90

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Bhumidhar Barman, a resident of Ambikagiri Path, died on Wednesday. He was 90 and is survived by one son and four married daughters. His wife predeceased him last year.

He came to Doomdooma at the age of 12 from the erstwhile undivided Kamrup district because of economic hardship and worked hard as a petty trader.

He was able to educate his son and daughters and got himself engaged with socio-cultural organizations like Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natya Mandir Samiti (DAPANMS) and Shiv Mandir Samiti besides taking part in various dramas staged in DAPANMS. He was felicitated by DAPANMS for his acting in a good number of dramas enacting female roles in the past. His death cast a pall of gloom and was widely mourned by DAPANMS, Doomdooma Shiv Mandir Samiti, Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha, Ramdhenu Mahila Chora, Doomdooma Namghar Samiti, and others.

