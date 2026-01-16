Prominent Mangaldai businessman and social worker Munindra Dutta passes away

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Munindra Dutta, a well-known businessman, socially active personality, former sportsman, and resident of Ward No. 9, Rajapam, here breathed his last on Monday evening at a private hospital in Guwahati following a prolonged illness. He was 68.

Late Dutta was deeply associated with several socio-economic organizations of the locality. He served as president of the Darrang, Kamrup, and Udalguri Private Bus Owners’ Association, and was actively involved with Sadou Mangaldai Rongali Bihu Sanmilani, Darrang Sahayak Samiti of Karunadhara, and various other community bodies. His leadership and dedication significantly contributed to the transport sector and cultural preservation in the region.

A talented sportsperson in his younger days, he represented the district in cricket at the state level and was also recognized as a skilled footballer.

His demise has left a profound void in greater Mangaldai, where he was widely respected and admired. The news has evoked deep sorrow and widespread mourning among the local community, business circles, sports enthusiasts, and cultural organizations.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a large circle of relatives and friends.

