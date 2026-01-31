Prominent Nazira woman Safuran Nisa Begum passes away at 73

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Safuran Nisa Begum (73 years), a revered and kind-hearted woman from Ward No. 1, Simaluguri Nagar, Nazira, passed away at her residence on Thursday morning. She was the wife of Late Thunu Ali. Safuran Nisa Begum was known for her piety and compassion, and was loved and respected by people of all faiths in the area. Her death has been met with widespread grief, with many people visiting her residence to pay their respects. She leaves behind two sons, four daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, and other relatives. Her funeral was held at the Simaluguri Kabrastan on Thursday afternoon.

