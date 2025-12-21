Lecture on stress and emotional well-being held at Kokrajhar University

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A lecture programme on “Stress and Emotional Well-Being: Practical Techniques to Manage Stress and Inner Peace” was organized by the Department of Education and Philosophy, Kokrajhar University, in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), on Thursday at the Mahani Mahan Brahma Auditorium.

The programme was gracefully anchored by Dr Banashree Bhardwaj, Assistant Professor, Department of Philosophy. The event began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Prof. Ganesh Ch. Wary, Vice Chancellor, Kokrajhar University, along with other invited guests. This was followed by a welcome address delivered by the Director, IQAC, Kokrajhar University, and a welcome dance performed by the students of the university.

Delivering the inaugural address, Prof. Ganesh Ch. Wary emphasized the importance of mental health, emotional balance, and value-based education in contemporary academic life. A major highlight of the programme was the release and inauguration of two books authored by Dr Banabina Brahma: A Comprehensive Introduction to Indian Knowledge System (as per Bodoland University Syllabus), published by MRB Publishers, Guwahati, and a Bodo translation of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita, published by Samras Sanskritik Foundation, Assam.

The resource person for the lecture programme was formally introduced by Ms. Ritamani Das, Coordinator of the programme. The key lecture was delivered by B. K. Suman, Motivational Speaker and NDS Trainer, who shared practical techniques for stress management, emotional well-being, and achieving inner peace. An interactive session followed, during which students actively engaged with the resource person and shared their experiences and queries.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Alpana Devi, Head of the Department of Education. The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Dr Dimacha Dwibrang Mwchahary, Registrar, Kokrajhar University; B. K. Suman, Motivational Speaker and NDS Trainer; B. K. Ranu; and B. K. Aradhana, making the programme a meaningful and enriching academic experience. A large number of students and faculty members were present at the event.

Also Read: Assam: ‘Suroxito Xaishob, Sonali Axom’ programme launched at Kokrajhar University