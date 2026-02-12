Licensed firearms to be deposited in Sonitpur ahead of Assembly elections

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In view of the forthcoming Assembly Elections 2026 and in accordance with established election procedures and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the District Magistrate of Sonitpur, Ananda Kumar Das, has directed all licensed arms holders in the district to deposit their firearms and ammunition. The order has been issued to ensure peaceful, free, and fair elections and to maintain public safety and security during the election period.

According to the directive, all individuals possessing valid arms licences in Sonitpur district must immediately deposit their licensed firearms and ammunition at the nearest police station. Licence holders are required to collect an acknowledgement receipt from the police station after depositing their weapons, which must be presented when reclaiming the firearms after the completion of the election process.

Certain exemptions have been specified in the order. Firearms and ammunition used by the Forest Department of Sonitpur district for official purposes are exempted. Licensed arms employed for the security of banks, business establishments, and other financial institutions are also exempt, provided the licence holder submits valid documents justifying the requirement to the concerned police station. Similarly, firearms deployed for the security arrangements of Central and State Government offices, including Tezpur University, are exempt from the deposit order. The Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur, may also grant exemptions on a case-by-case basis if deemed necessary.

Non-compliance with the order will invite legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 27(1) of the Arms Act, 1959, and other applicable provisions of law.

The deposited firearms and ammunition will be returned by the respective police stations after the conclusion of the election process and the withdrawal of the Model Code of Conduct, subject to fulfilment of all legal formalities, including valid renewal of the arms licence.

The order was issued under the hand and seal of the District Magistrate, Sonitpur, on February 11, 2026, and will remain in force until further notice.

Also Read: Hojai issues directives on firearms ahead of Assam Assembly elections 2026